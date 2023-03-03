Three employees of a Noida-based pharmaceutical company, whose cough syrup is linked to the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan last year, were arrested on Friday. The arrests were made after an FIR was lodged against five officials, including two directors, of Marion Biotech. The FIR was lodged over a complaint by a drugs inspector of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), the officials said.

The accused have been identified as Atul Rawat, Tuhin Bhattacharya and Mool Singh and were arrested from Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd.

“We have arrested 3 people out of 5 from Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd...The case is related to the earlier case of toxic cough syrup sent abroad as the enquiry was done after the incident," Ram B Singh, DCP Central Noida, told ANI.

Before the arrests were made, the central and the Uttar Pradesh state drug authorities had checked samples of Marion Biotech's drugs. Upon checking, it was found that 22 of the samples tested were "not of standard quality" (adulterated and spurious), according to the complainant drug inspector.

"Three persons named in the FIR have been arrested, while the two directors of the company are at large. Those arrested are Tuhin Bhattacharya, Head Operation; Atul Rawat, Manufacturing Chemist; and Mool Singh, Analytical Chemist," Phase 3 police station in-charge Vijay Kumar told PTI.

Marion Biotech, which has its office in Sector 67 in Noida, had come under the scanner in December last year for its cough syrup Dok-1 that is suspected to have led to the death of 18 children who consumed it in Uzbekistan after which the CDSCO launched a probe into the matter.

Uzbekistan said in December the children died after consuming Marion's cough syrups. India suspended Marion's production soon after.

Analysis by Uzbekistan's health ministry showed the syrups, Ambronol and DOK-1 Max, contained a toxin, ethylene glycol. The syrups were administered in doses higher than the standard for children, either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists, according to the analysis.

(With agency inputs)