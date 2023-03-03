Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: 3 employees of Noida-based pharma firm arrested

Three employees of a Noida-based pharmaceutical company, whose cough syrup is linked to the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan last year, were arrested on Friday. The arrests were made after an FIR was lodged against five officials, including two directors, of Marion Biotech. The FIR was lodged over a complaint by a drugs inspector of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), the officials said.

