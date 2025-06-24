Vacancy open! SSC CHSL 2025 invites applicants for 3,131 Group C posts — Key dates, eligibility and more

SSC CHSL 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applicants for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination to fill a total of 3,131 vacancies. The notification dated June 23 is available on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The notice states, “The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals.”

SSC CHSL 2025: Key dates Candidates interested in applying for Group C posts through this recruitment drive can register online before the deadline, which is July 18, 11:00 PM. Applicants can submit the application fee online latest by July 17, 11:00 PM. ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ will open on June 23 and will close the next day, June 24, at 11:00 PM.

SSC CHSL 2025 eligibility Applicants must be 12th-pass and aged between 18 and 27 years to apply for posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Postal Assistant.

“The crucial date for age reckoning is fixed as 01-01-2026 in accordance with the provisions of DoP&T OM No. 140l7 /70/87-Estt.(RR) dated 14-07-1988. Age limit for the posts is 18-27 years i.e. Candidates born not before 02-01-1999 and not later than 01-01-2008 are eligible to apply,” the notice states. However, there is permissible relaxation in upper age limit for different categories.

SSC CHSL 2025 exam schedule As per the notification, the Tier-I exams will be held in Computer Based Test Mode and are scheduled in the ninth month of this year, between September 8 and 18. Meanwhile, Tier-II exams will take place in CBT mode between February and March next year.