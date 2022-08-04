Questioning the efficacy of allopathy against Covid-19 yet again, Yoga guru Ramdev said on Thursday that vaccination alone is not enough to protect people from the virus. Randev said people to be supplemented with yoga and ayurveda.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Haridwar, Ramdev made this statement while replying to a question on US President Joe Biden testing positive for Covid-19 even after taking the booster dose of the vaccine.

Ramdev said, “Without the support of yoga and Ayurveda, no vaccine can immunise you permanently against coronavirus, no matter how big you are, a president or a big doctor yourself."

The Yoga guru added that top officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) have also fallen victims to Covid-19 virus. Ramdev also claimed that the world is being misled by medical science in the name of vaccines.

"The world will return to yoga and ayurveda again. People are growing tulsi, aloe vera and neem giloy in their kitchen gardens and reaping their health benefits," Ramdev said.

Back in 2021, Ramdev had termed allopathy “stupid science" and criticised the doctors, blaming them for Covid-related deaths.

He later withdrew his statement after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan called Ramdev's statement on allopathic medicines "extremely unfortunate" and asked him to withdraw the remark, saying it disrespects 'corona warriors' and can break the morale of healthcare workers.

"Your statement on allopathy can break the morale of healthcare workers and weaken our fight against Covid-19," Harsh Vardhan said.

Ramdev said he wants to put the matter to rest. "Hon’ble Minister, I have received your letter. I withdraw my statement, putting to rest the controversy over various medical practices... (jee aapaka patr praapt hua, usake sandarbh mein chikitsa paddatiyon ke sangharsh ke is poore vivaad ko khedapoorvak viraam dete hue main apana vaktavy vaapis leta hoon)," he tweeted from his personal Twitter handle.

In the letter, Ramdev also said that he was not against allopathy and any criticism to any science should not be seen as attacking or denigrating that form of science.