Vaccines alone not enough, people need yoga and ayurveda: Ramdev2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 09:16 PM IST
- Ramdev yet again questioned the efficacy of allopathy against Covid-19 and said people need to supplements such as yoga and ayurveda
Questioning the efficacy of allopathy against Covid-19 yet again, Yoga guru Ramdev said on Thursday that vaccination alone is not enough to protect people from the virus. Randev said people to be supplemented with yoga and ayurveda.