Vaccines, antibiotics, and anti-cancer drugs may soon carry QR codes—here’s why
As part of the plan, the government has proposed making product-level traceability mandatory for four critical drug categories via QR codes. The aim is to secure the pharmaceutical supply chain and protect patients from counterfeit and substandard medicines.
New Delhi: India is set to tighten rules on the sale and distribution of four crucial life-saving medicine categories—vaccines, antimicrobials, narcotic and psychotropic drugs, and anti-cancer drugs—to safeguard public health, according to two government officials aware of the matter and documents reviewed by Mint.