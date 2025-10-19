Vaccines, antibiotics, and anti-cancer drugs may soon carry QR codes—here’s why

“The government is considering an amendment to the Drugs Rules, 1945, which will make product-level traceability mandatory for four of the most critical drug categories: all vaccines, all antimicrobials, all narcotic and psychotropic drugs, and all anti-cancer drugs. The move is set to focus on areas where the risk of fraud, diversion, or treatment failure poses the most significant threat to public health," said the first of the two government officials cited earlier, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.