'Vada pav' girl Chandrika Dixit not arrested: Delhi Police clarifies on viral video
After a video of a vada pav seller being 'arrested' by police officials went viral on social media, Delhi police on Saturday responded to the videos, saying that the woman was not arrested, and no case has been registered against her.
