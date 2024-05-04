Delhi police have issued a clarification on the video of vada pav seller arrested in Delhi went viral on social media. The Police has said that the woman was not arrested, and also no case was registered against her.

According to officials, Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as 'vada pav' girl, has been running a food stall in the Mangolpuri area of outer Delhi. A few days ago, she had posted a video showing an altercation between her and locals while she was organizing a community feast near her stall.

As per officials, the feast led to a huge gathering near her stall, which hampered traffic in the area, news agency ANI reported.

The police had received complaints from residents about the traffic jam in the area. Following which, a team of police reached there and took Dixit to the police station. "When there was a huge crowd at her cart and a complaint was made against her, at that time she was detained for some time. There was no case registered against the vada pav seller, and she was not arrested," the police said.

As reported by NDTV, officials added that when police arrived at the scene, she misbehaved with them. As a result, her stall was confiscated, and she was taken to the police station.

