Vadodara Bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 13, ‘exact reason’ for accident to be probed | Top updates

Death toll in the Vadodara Bridge collapse incident rose to 13, as two more bodies recovered from the site, Information Department, Vadodara, informed.

A slab of the Gambhira bridge, located on Mahisagar river which connects central Gujarat to the Saurashtra region of the state, collapsed, due to which several vehicles fell into the river. The accident occurred on Wednesday morning.



The bridge was located near Padra town in the district.

Here's look the top updates: Superintendent of Police (Vadodara rural) Rohan Anand said informed about 10 to 15 metres long slab of the bridge collapsed at around 7.30 am.

Five vehicles -- two trucks, two vans and an autorickshaw -- fell into the river after the bridge collapsed. Two other vehicles that came dangerously close to falling were dragged away to a safer location, the collector said.

A total of 13 persons died in the bridge collapse included a child, Padra police inspector Vijay Charan said. While Three persons on a two-wheeler, which fell into the river, managed to swim to safety.

Five out of the nine rescued persons suffered injuries and were undergoing treatment at the SSG Hospital in Vadodara, but none of the injured persons are in a critical condition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the tragedy and announced ex gratia of ₹2 lakh and ₹4 lakh, respectively, to the next of kin of each deceased, and ₹50,000 as compensation to the injured.

In a post on X, Patel said teams of the state roads and buildings department and private engineers specialising in bridge construction have been instructed to immediately reach the spot and conduct a preliminary investigation into the causes of the collapse and other technical matters, and submit a report.

"The fire brigade team of the local municipality and Vadodara Municipal Corporation are working with boats and swimmers at the accident site as part of the rescue and relief operations. The NDRF team has also reached the scene and joined the rescue operation," the CM said.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM," the PMO said on X

Gujarat minister Rushikesh Patel said the bridge was constructed in 1985, and its maintenance was carried out periodically as and when required. The exact reason behind the incident will be probed, he said.