Vaibhav Sooryavanshi amazes Yuvraj Singh at only 15; Two-time WC winner says ‘I have seen very few people with such…’

Just a day after England's Jos Buttler was left in awe of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi talent, two-time World Cup-winning former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh couldn't hold himself but praise highly the skillset of the 15-year-old lad. Having burst on to the scene in IPL 2025 with his 35-ball hundred, there was no stopping Sooryavanshi from there on.
Be it ODIs or Tests or T20Is for India U19, Sooryavanshi had scored a hundred in every country he visited in the past year. Impressed by the Bihar born lad's fearless approach, Sooryavanshi’s bat speed caught the attention of Yuvraj, who too was a southpaw like the youngster.
"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is doing very well. Vaibhav has amazing bat speed. His bat speed is better than mine. I have seen very few people with such bat speed,” he said on a podcast with Sportstak. "The best part about him is with that bat speed, it doesn't go in just one way.
“In the first match, they (Gujarat Titans) dropped him. But after that the way he hit those sixes on the off side off good deliveries, that was quality. He is not just a one dimensional player. His power-hitting is all around the corner,” said Yuvraj while describing Sooryavanshi's pure talent.
With age on his side, Yuvraj felt Sooryavanshi will get better as hh plays more matches in the coming days. “I feel at a young age, he has got a lot of skills. Obviously, the more matches he plays, with failure and success, he will become a better batter,” added Yuvraj.
Following his stellar run in the past year, a few former cricketers even had the opinion of fast-tracking Sooryavanshi into the senior national side. When asked about the same, Yuvraj sounded confident about the idea but remained non-committal about the timing.
With the likes of Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill to name a few at the top of the order, getting a spot in the Indian team is nothing short of a miracle. “About Vaibhav, the majority of the people know he will play for India.
"There is no vacant spot in India's T20I team at the moment. There is a lot of competition. I feel that sooner or later, he is going to play. When he plays is a question. When the selectors feel he is ready, they will give him a chance,” concluded Yuvraj.
Having scored 252 runs in IPL 2025, Sooryavanshi started his 2026 season from where he had left. Chasing a below-par total for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings, Sooryavanshi smashed a 15-ball half-century, thus paving the way for his team's eight-wicket victory.
Against Gujarat Titans on Saturday, Sooryavanshi once again started on the same vein, racing to 31 runs in just 18 balls. He was however dismissed by Rashid Khan as Sooryavanshi smashed five fours and a six during his stay.
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Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.