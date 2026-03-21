Vaibhav Suryavanshi cooks reporter when asked about personal goals in IPL 2026; ‘If you ask me such a question, I will…’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is slowly learning the handling media questions in a smarter way when he cooked a reporter at a Rajasthan Royals event in Jaipur when asked about his goals in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 14-year-old sensation broke into the big boy's league last year with the youngest-ever to score an IPL hundred.
Coming into the playing XI at an expense of injured Sanju Samson, Suryavanshi took everyone by surprise with a first-ball six in IPL against India and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Shardul Thakur. It doesn't take much time for the left-hander from Bihar to leave a mark with a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans at home.
Although Suryavanshi played only seven games IPL 2025, the country got its new cricketing sensation, who went on to score seven hundreds in seven countries, all in Indian colours. His knock of 175 in the final of U19 World Cup 2026, laid the platform for Blue Colts' title triumph.
Certainly, expectations are high from Suryavanshi this time as another gruelling season beckons. This time with Samson moving to Chennai Super Kings, Suryavanshi will get a longer rope at the top for Rajasthan Royals along with his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal.
In the event, Suryavanshi was asked about his personal goals in IPL 2026. Not holding back, the southpaw's wittiest reply left everyone in splits. “What are your plans for IPL 2026? How many runs you want to score, what are your goals,” the reporter asked Suryavanshi.
The left-hander responded, “Aisa question bologe to main do-teen hazaar run bol doonga (If you ask me such a question, I will say two to three thousand runs)” leaving the whole room break in laughter. Veteran India spinner Ravindra Jadeja was also in attendance.
The youngster quickly gathered his pose and answered in a more serious way, stating that he doesn't have any specific plans as such. "Aisa kuch plan nehi kar sakta na ki mujhe itne run banana hae. Jo process hae wo follow kar rahe hae aur team ke liye trophy jeetna hae (I cannot plan that I have to score so many runs. I am following the process and winning trophies for the team).
“Baaki personal goals pe aisa kuch focus nehi hae. Bas humlog apne process pe dhyan de rahe hain aur accha karke ko dekh rahe hae is season. (There is no such focus on other personal goals. We are just focusing on our process and looking to perform well this season)” he added.
Earlier, safeguarding Suryavanshi from the huge media exposure, captain Riyan Parag advised him to not do a lot of press conferences or use social media. “As a captain, my message to him would be to not do a lot of press conferences or follow a lot of media.
"Let him just enjoy, which I will request you (media) as well. Do not reach out to his manager or anyone; just let him be. He's a 15-16 (14) year-old kid, let him play cricket. He's playing really well and he's going to make the country proud,” Parag said at a different Rajasthan Royals event.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.