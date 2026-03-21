Vaibhav Suryavanshi cooks reporter when asked about personal goals in IPL 2026; ‘If you ask me such a question, I will…’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is slowly learning the handling media questions in a smarter way when he cooked a reporter at a Rajasthan Royals event in Jaipur when asked about his goals in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 14-year-old sensation broke into the big boy's league last year with the youngest-ever to score an IPL hundred.

Coming into the playing XI at an expense of injured Sanju Samson, Suryavanshi took everyone by surprise with a first-ball six in IPL against India and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Shardul Thakur. It doesn't take much time for the left-hander from Bihar to leave a mark with a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans at home.

Although Suryavanshi played only seven games IPL 2025, the country got its new cricketing sensation, who went on to score seven hundreds in seven countries, all in Indian colours. His knock of 175 in the final of U19 World Cup 2026, laid the platform for Blue Colts' title triumph.

Certainly, expectations are high from Suryavanshi this time as another gruelling season beckons. This time with Samson moving to Chennai Super Kings, Suryavanshi will get a longer rope at the top for Rajasthan Royals along with his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal.

In the event, Suryavanshi was asked about his personal goals in IPL 2026. Not holding back, the southpaw's wittiest reply left everyone in splits. “What are your plans for IPL 2026? How many runs you want to score, what are your goals,” the reporter asked Suryavanshi.

The left-hander responded, “Aisa question bologe to main do-teen hazaar run bol doonga (If you ask me such a question, I will say two to three thousand runs)” leaving the whole room break in laughter. Veteran India spinner Ravindra Jadeja was also in attendance.

Team first for Vaibhav Suryavanshi The youngster quickly gathered his pose and answered in a more serious way, stating that he doesn't have any specific plans as such. "Aisa kuch plan nehi kar sakta na ki mujhe itne run banana hae. Jo process hae wo follow kar rahe hae aur team ke liye trophy jeetna hae (I cannot plan that I have to score so many runs. I am following the process and winning trophies for the team).

“Baaki personal goals pe aisa kuch focus nehi hae. Bas humlog apne process pe dhyan de rahe hain aur accha karke ko dekh rahe hae is season. (There is no such focus on other personal goals. We are just focusing on our process and looking to perform well this season)” he added.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Sanju Samson reveals why he left RR for CSK

Riyan Parag's advice to Vaibhav Suryavanshi Earlier, safeguarding Suryavanshi from the huge media exposure, captain Riyan Parag advised him to not do a lot of press conferences or use social media. “As a captain, my message to him would be to not do a lot of press conferences or follow a lot of media.