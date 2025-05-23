Vaishnavi Hagawane's death: Father-in-law, his son arrested from Pune while trying to flee

Expelled Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil, who had been on the run for a week following the death of Vaishnavi Hagawane in connection with dowry harassment, were arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad police in Pune on Friday, May 23.

“Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil were taken into custody from the Swargate area while attempting to flee the city,” said Vishal Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) of the Pimpri Chinchwad area.

According to the police, Rajendra and Sushil Hagawane were on the run for nearly a week and were held in Pune's Swargate area. The two were arrested when they tried to flee from the Swargate area.

Vishal Gaikwad said six teams were formed to track down Rajendra and Sushil. The two were finally arrested on Friday.

Thee arrest came a few days after Vaishnavi Hagawane, Rajendra's daughter-in-law, was found at her in-laws' house in Bhukum areaof Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district on May 16. Vaishnavi was married to Rajendra's other son, Shashank.

While no suicide note was found, her father lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws alleging that they had been constantly harassing her for dowry.

An FIR was registered against her husband Shashank, mother-in-law Lata Rajendra Hagawane, father-in-law Rajendra Hagawane, sister-in-law Karishma, and brother-in-law Sushil under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections concerning abetment to suicide and domestic violence, police said.

Vasihnavi’s husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law were already arrested.

Her parents alleged they had given 51 tolas (595 gm) of gold, silver and an SUV to her husband’s family at the time of marriage, but the Hagawane family demanded that she brings ₹2 crore to purchase a land.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule announced her party would launch a state-wide campaign against dowry and for violence-free Maharashtra from June 22.

“The tragic death of Vaishnavi Hagawane due to a dowry-related incident is an event that deeply pains the heart. It is extremely infuriating that in a state which has shown the country the path to women's liberation, a daughter like Vaishnavi had to fall victim to such a fate. It is something that disturbs every sensitive individual,” Sule said in a statement.

"Expressing anger and sorrow alone will not suffice; we must take a strong and active step toward awareness and change. From June 22, we are determined to launch a state-wide movement to eliminate dowry deaths and domestic violence. This will require the participation of all sections of society and all systems," she added.