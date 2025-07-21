Vaishno Devi landslide injures 4 pilgrims after heavy rains; IMD issues ORANGE ALERT for Uttarakhand, 3 more states

Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district witnessed heavy rains following which a landslide occurred along the old track to the Vaishno Devi shrine on Monday, officials informed PTI. Around four pilgrims were injured in the incident that occurred around 8:50 AM at Gulshan Ka Langar near Banganga.

Heavy downpour in the region reportedly triggered the landslide at the starting point for the yatra where mostly pony riders gather along the Vaishno Devi old track. The pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hills were taking shelter in the Katra town base camp.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Coastal Karnataka and warned fisherman from venturing out into the Arabian Sea. The orange warning for heavy rains is also in place for Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Amid raging monsoon season, the rest of India is on yellow alert.

The weather agency, in its latest press release stated, “Isolated very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand” onJuly 21 and 22, in “Himachal Pradesh during 21st-23rd July with heavy rainfall likely over Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir during 21st-24th, West Uttar Pradesh on 20th & 21st; East Uttar Pradesh on 26th, West Rajasthan on 20th, East Rajasthan on 22nd & 26th, Haryana on 21st & 22nd July.”

IMD further warned against “isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall” in Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka until July 26, in Tamil Nadu till July22 and in Telangana until July 24.

Heavy rains pounded Kerala a day before amid IMD's red alert. Rising water levels in rivers and dams, waterlogging and inundation of low-lying areas brought life to a standstill on Sunday.

Delhi-NCR weather today Delhi-NCR weather today is expected to be “partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning.”