Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project: How will ₹250-crore plan benefit pilgrims and why are locals protesting?

Protests erupted in Jammu Kashmir's Katra against a 250-crore project to build a ropeway to the Vaishno Devi shrine. Many locals and shopkeepers' associations are up in arms, fearing that their livelihood will be threatened.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated25 Nov 2024, 11:02 PM IST
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's proposed ropeway project has sparked unrest in Katra.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s proposed ropeway project has sparked unrest in Katra.

Protests erupted in Katra on Monday after the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) proposed a ropeway project along the trek to the shrine. Local shopkeepers, pony service providers, and labourers held demonstrations against the project and clashed with the police.

Agitated locals staged a sit-in protest and chanted slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai" to condemn the move. A leader of the shopkeepers' association, Prabhat Singh, said, "We will not allow the ropeway project to be implemented in Katra. We have been fighting against it for three years. Assurances were given to us in the past, but now they have gone ahead with the project," reported NDTV.

Also Read | Navratri begins, devotees throng Vaishno Devi temple on first day: WATCH

Several people got injured in the violence that culminated at the Katra base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. Fearing that the project would devastate their livelihoods, locals grew sceptical of the new venture after SMVDSB decided to proceed with the 250-crore passenger ropeway project.

Also Read | Hassan Ali’s new post on terrorism wins hearts again

After a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle attempted to pass through the protest site, infuriated protesters broke the vehicle's windshield. Police had to intervene to restore order and take control of the situation. In the chaos that followed, the agitated people reportedly pelted stones at J&K police and CRPF personnel.

Also Read | Landslide near Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K, 2 pilgrims killed, girl injured

Reasi's Senior Superintendent of Police Paramvir Singh said, "The law and order situation has become challenging and we are trying to handle it. Officers are in talks with the protesters to resolve the issue," according to the NDTV report.

What changes will the project bring about?

The shrine board said in a statement, “The ropeway project will be a game changer, especially for those pilgrims who find it challenging to undertake the 13-km steep trek to the shrine.” The 2.4-kilometre ropeway connecting Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat is anticipated to reduce the trek time to six minutes.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:02 PM IST
Business NewsNewsVaishno Devi Ropeway Project: How will ₹250-crore plan benefit pilgrims and why are locals protesting?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    446.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.9 (-3.02%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    342.85
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    5.85 (1.74%)

    Tata Steel share price

    143.60
    03:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.56%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    844.75
    03:53 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    28.7 (3.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    582.75
    03:54 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    11.35 (1.99%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.00
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.75 (1.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,892.00
    03:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -7.05 (-0.37%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,733.95
    03:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.75 (-0.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    967.65
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -84.75 (-8.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,182.00
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -69.65 (-5.56%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,159.25
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -56.75 (-4.67%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    624.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -24.55 (-3.78%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    397.05
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    32.15 (8.81%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.89
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.56 (8.71%)

    Emami share price

    693.05
    03:49 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    54.1 (8.47%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    554.35
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    40.4 (7.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.