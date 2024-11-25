Protests erupted in Jammu Kashmir's Katra against a ₹ 250-crore project to build a ropeway to the Vaishno Devi shrine. Many locals and shopkeepers' associations are up in arms, fearing that their livelihood will be threatened.

Protests erupted in Katra on Monday after the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) proposed a ropeway project along the trek to the shrine. Local shopkeepers, pony service providers, and labourers held demonstrations against the project and clashed with the police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Agitated locals staged a sit-in protest and chanted slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai" to condemn the move. A leader of the shopkeepers' association, Prabhat Singh, said, "We will not allow the ropeway project to be implemented in Katra. We have been fighting against it for three years. Assurances were given to us in the past, but now they have gone ahead with the project," reported NDTV.

Several people got injured in the violence that culminated at the Katra base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. Fearing that the project would devastate their livelihoods, locals grew sceptical of the new venture after SMVDSB decided to proceed with the ₹250-crore passenger ropeway project. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle attempted to pass through the protest site, infuriated protesters broke the vehicle's windshield. Police had to intervene to restore order and take control of the situation. In the chaos that followed, the agitated people reportedly pelted stones at J&K police and CRPF personnel.

Reasi's Senior Superintendent of Police Paramvir Singh said, "The law and order situation has become challenging and we are trying to handle it. Officers are in talks with the protesters to resolve the issue," according to the NDTV report.