Valentine's Week 2024: Heartfelt wishes, quotes, messages and images to share on ‘Rose Day’
Valentine's Week 2024: Romance is in the air with the month of love. Valentine's week which begins today from February 7 is observed as Rose Day
Valentine's Week 2024: Romance is in the air with the month of love, courtesy the universal celebrations of Valentine’s Day on February 14. It’s that time of the year, when couples go from giving roses to extending promises, chocolates to teddy bears all through the Valentine week.