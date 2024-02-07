Valentine's Week 2024: Romance is in the air with the month of love, courtesy the universal celebrations of Valentine’s Day on February 14. It’s that time of the year, when couples go from giving roses to extending promises, chocolates to teddy bears all through the Valentine week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Valentine's week which begins today from February 7 is observed as Rose Day and falls on a Wednesday this year. Friends, lovers, partners, spouses and family can make this Valentine's special by wishing their loved ones with quotes, messages and images.

Also read: Valentine Week List 2024: Here's all the important days between 7-14 February you should know While different colour roses mean different things, rose day brings an opportunity to give your message across to your loved ones. Pink roses are a symbol of admiration and grace, white roses are a symbol of purity, yellow roses are a symbol of pure bond of friendship and finally, red roses are a symbol of love. So while you decide upon what coloured rose to give, here are some of these heartfelt wishes, quotes, messages and images are listed below: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

*Keep making my life beautiful with the smile from rosy lips through the year. Happy Rose Day, Sweetheart.

*Giving you roses on this rose day to let you know how precious you’re to me. Happy rose day.

*Happy rose day to someone who filled my heart with boundless love and happiness.

*To me, your love is the sweet fragrance of a rose that reminds me always of you. Happy Rose Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

*May God make your life beautiful like the roses and remove all the thorns away from your path of success. Happy Rose Day.

﻿*As you have come into my life, it is now as beautiful as roses. Happy Rose Day.

*Words will fall short to express my love for you, hope the roses will fulfill the emptiness. Happy rose day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

*To the person I admire most, Happy Rose Day. May you bloom like a beautiful rose and spread your fragrance in the entire world.

*You made my heart as soft as rose petals by your love. Wishing you a lovely rose day.

Here are some quotes about roses, love and life: “The rose is a rose from the time it is a seed to the time it dies. Within it, at all times, it contains its whole potential. It seems to be constantly in the process of change: Yet at each state, at each moment, it is perfectly all right as it is."– Paulo Coelho {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Life is like a rose garden — watch for the thorns and keep the pest dust handy"– Anonymous

“The optimist sees the rose and not its thorns; the pessimist stares at the thorns, oblivious to the rose." – Kahlil Gibran

“Forgiveness is the scent that the rose leaves on the heel that crushes it." – Anonymous {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Take time to smell the roses." – Proverb

“A rose dreams of enjoying the company of bees, but none appears. The sun asks: ‘Aren’t you tired of waiting?’ ‘Yes,’ answers the rose, ‘but if I close my petals, I will wither and die.’" – Paulo Coelho

“True friendship is like a rose, we don’t realize its beauty until it fades." – Anonymous {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

