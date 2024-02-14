Valentine's Day Google Doodle: Find your perfect elemental match with Google's chemistry-themed interactive doodle
Google Doodle is celebrating Valentine's Day 2024 with a special scientific twist. This year's doodle will take you into the world of chemistry and uncover your perfect elemental match. As Google Doodle says, “There’s no stronger bond than love, especially when the chemistry is just right."