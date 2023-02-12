Looking to buy an all-new iPhone to gift your loved one this Valentine’s Day? If yes, here’s a news that you may like. Walmart-owned Flipkart is giving you a chance to buy iPhone 13 at just ₹36,999. Wondering how? Read on

The base model with 128GB storage of iPhone 13 is listed at ₹61,999 on Flipkart right now. HDFC Bank customers can get an additional discount of ₹2,000 on the phone’s purchase. This brings down the phone’s price to ₹59,999.

In addition, there is an exchange discount of up to ₹23,000 on Apple iPhone 13. This will further bring down the price to ₹36,999. Do note that the ₹23,000 discount is the maximum exchange off you can get. The final value will depend on the working condition of your old smartphone that you wish to exchange.

Apple iPhone 13 specifications

Apple iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic chipset - the one which also powers the iPhone 14. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and boasts of a long battery life. It is equipped with a 12MP camera on the front for selfies. There is a 12MP dual camera setup at the back as well.

The smartphone is offered in three storage variants. These include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The handset runs on iOS 15 outside of the box.

Meanwhile, Apple is planning to bring a USB Type-C port with iPhone 15 series. But the company may be planning to limit Type-C port in the same way as lightning port right now. According to a Macrumour report, the USB-C port on iPhone 15 and the accompanying charging cables will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip, potentially limiting their functionality with Apple-unapproved accessories.

Citing a Weibo rumour, the report says that Apple has developed its own variant for iPhone 15’s USB Type-C port. The Weibo leakster claims to be an integrated circuit expert with 25 years of experience working on Intel's Pentium processors.

For those unaware, integrated circuit or IC interfaces are semiconductor chips used to manage the sharing of information between devices. These connectors contain a small IC which authenticates the parts involved in the connection.