Valentine's week 2024: From date, history to significance, here's all you need to know about 'Teddy Day'
Teddy Day is celebrated on February 10 as part of the Valentine's Week, where people gift teddy bears to their loved ones, symbolising love and comfort
February is the month of love with Valentine's Week celebrations that take place for a whole week and finally culminates into Valentine's day on 14 February. People express their affection towards their partners and make them feel special by cherishing the bond of love. Couples, families, friends and everyone beloved gear up to celebrate love in every form.