February is the month of love with Valentine's Week celebrations that take place for a whole week and finally culminates into Valentine's day on 14 February. People express their affection towards their partners and make them feel special by cherishing the bond of love. Couples, families, friends and everyone beloved gear up to celebrate love in every form.

Lovers across the globe are cherishing the bond of love through this Valentine week and eagerly waiting for the special Valentine's Day. Valentine week that began with Rose Day is the best time for lovers to express their romantic feelings to their crush or beloved on Teddy Day.

Date Teddy Day is celebrated every year on February 10. It is the fourth day in the Valentine's Week and is preceded by Chocolate Day. Rose Day on February 7 marks the beginning of Valentine's Week.

History Teddies are cute, adorable soft toys, perfect to cuddle and squeeze. From children to adults, teddies make a perfect gift for a loved one or a romantic date. Teddies are loved by all and for all the right reasons. However, teddy got its name from Theodore Teddy' Roosevelt who is the 26th President of the United States.

Significance On Teddy Day, people gift their beloved these soft toys to make their day special. This gift serves as a symbol to acknowledge the bond of love and let their beloved know that having them in their lives makes them feel as comfortable and happy as a teddy.

The Valentine Week begins with Rose Day followed by Propose Day and Chocolate Day, the fourth day of Valentine's Week i.e. Teddy Day is the celebration of all adorable things. The idea is to send your partner or crush a cuddly teddy bear or adorable soft toy is a gesture to express one's love for their special someone. This gift will help de-stress them or bring a smile to their face.

Use the occasion of Valentine's Week to confess dedication towards the significant other in the form of a teddy. Pair the gift with a thoughtful and romantic message, wish or quote.

