Valmik Thapar, who spent 50 years with tigers, passes away at 73

Eminent Indian wildlife conservationist and author Valmik Thapar passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 73. He had been battling cancer. His cremation will take place today at 3:30 pm at the Lodhi Electric Crematorium in Delhi. Thapar was best known for his lifelong dedication to the conservation of wild tigers, especially in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park. Over a career spanning five decades, he became one of India’s most respected voices for tiger protection.

Born into a family of prominent intellectuals, Thapar was the son of noted journalist Romesh Thapar and nephew of renowned historian Romila Thapar. He graduated with a gold medal in sociology from St Stephen’s College, Delhi University. He later married theatre artist Sanjana Kapoor, daughter of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor.



Thapar was mentored by Fateh Singh Rathore, a pioneering figure in Indian wildlife conservation and a key member of the original Project Tiger team.

Legacy of Advocacy and Knowledge Throughout his career, Thapar pushed for stronger anti-poaching laws and the protection of tiger habitats. He served on more than 150 government panels and task forces, including the National Board for Wildlife, which is chaired by the Prime Minister. In 2005, he was appointed to the Tiger Task Force, formed by the UPA government after tigers disappeared from the Sariska Tiger Reserve.

He was a firm believer that the long-term survival of tigers depended on "preserving areas free from human activity". He often stressed the need to manage a core area "exclusively for tigers".

Thapar authored or edited over 30 books on Indian wildlife, such as Land of the Tiger: A Natural History of the Indian Subcontinent (1997) and Tiger Fire: 500 Years of the Tiger in India. He also co-produced and presented several wildlife documentaries, including the acclaimed BBC series Land of the Tiger (1997), which explored the rich biodiversity of the Indian subcontinent.



In 2024, Thapar featured in the documentary My Tiger Family, where he reflected on five decades of observing wild tigers in Ranthambore.

He was also known for his critical stance on Project Cheetah, stating that "India lacks the habitat, prey, and expertise" required to sustain African cheetahs in the wild.

Congress Hails Conservationist

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge grieved the demise of Thapar, hailing him as a leading authority on tigers. "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of noted conversationalist, author and naturalist, Valmik Thapar.

"A leading authority on Tiger conservation, he was as(sic) one of India's most respected wildlife experts and was appointed a member of the Tiger Task Force of 2005. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, wildlife enthusiasts and the conservation community," Kharge said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh called Thapar a legendary figure in the world of conservation for over four decades of work on tigers. "It is a great loss," he said.

Ramesh said today's Ranthambore, particularly, is a testimony to his deep commitment and indefatigable zeal.

"He was uncommonly knowledgeable on a variety of issues relating to biodiversity and not a day passed during my Ministerial tenure without our talking to each other - with me almost always at the receiving end.

"During my tenure as Chairman of the Standing Committee also he was a constant source of many valuable suggestions and advice. We had arguments but it was always an education to listen to him, full of passion and concern," Ramesh said.