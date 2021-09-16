Production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme will create a turnover of ₹900 crores from drones manufacturing in the next three years, said civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday.

He also said that the government is estimating an investment of around ₹5,000 crores in the manufacturing segment of the drone in the same duration. This would help in creating employment for 10,000 people in this sector.

"This will bring revolution in the sector," he said.

The minister further stated that as per estimates, the drones industry may stand at ₹180 crore by 2026.

This comes a day after the government approved the PLI scheme for the automobile and the drone industries.

The scheme has a total outlay of ₹26,058 crore. Out of this, the auto sector will get ₹25,938 crore, while drone production will get an outlay of ₹120 crore.

The central government's move comes close on the heels of the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021 notified by the civil aviation ministry late last month.

The idea is to boost the production of advanced automobiles, auto components and drones and build champion industries in these sectors, said Union minister Anurag Thakur.

The scheme focuses on advanced automotive technologies. It covers the production of battery electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles of all segments as well as advanced automotive technology components of vehicles, completely knocked down or semi-knocked down kits, vehicle aggregates of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and tractors.

Following this, industry body Drone Federation of India (DFI) said that the PLI scheme will encourage entrepreneurs to strive towards building drones, components and software for the global market.

PLI scheme for the automobile industry and drone industry is part of the overall announcement of PLI schemes for 13 sectors made earlier during the Union budget 2021-22, with an outlay of ₹1.97 lakh crore.

"With the announcement of PLI schemes for 13 sectors, minimum additional production in India is expected to be around ₹37.5 lakh crore over five years and minimum expected additional employment over five years is nearly 1 crore," stated the release.

