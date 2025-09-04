Value retailers crowd into UP, Bihar to tap rising incomes, mass markets
Vaeshnavi Kasthuril 5 min read 04 Sept 2025, 09:00 am IST
Summary
Value retailers such as V2 Retail Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd, Bazaar Style Retail Ltd, Vishal Mega Mart Ltd, and City Kart are bolstering their presence across the two states, opening new stores to tap into the growing market.
Bengaluru: Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are emerging as a battleground for value retail chains, which are expanding their footprint to tap into the growing industrialization, rising incomes and large populations of these two states.
