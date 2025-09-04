Value retailers crowd into UP, Bihar to tap rising incomes, mass markets

V-Mart is a West Bengal-based company that has made the biggest bet among all value retailers on these two states. The company has a 510-store network across the country, with nearly half of them concentrated in Uttar Pradesh (158) and Bihar (72). In the past three years, of the 119 stores that the company added, 34 were opened in in UP and 16 in Bihar. The company divides its geographical spread into five zones—North, South, East, with UP and Bihar being zones in themselves.