Vance in India: 5 facts on Indian family of Usha Vance

US Vice President JD Vance, along with his Indian-origin wife Usha, began a four-day visit to India on Monday and is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides Delhi, Vance and his family will also travel to Jaipur and Agra during their trip.

Later in the day, Vance and his family are expected to visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in the Capital and may visit shopping complex selling traditional hand-crafted goods. On Monday night, Vance and his family are expected to depart for Rajasthan's capital Jaipur - where they will be staying at the Rambagh Palace - a former royal guesthouse now transformed into a luxury hotel.

JD Vance India Visit LIVE: US Vice President lands in Delhi, to meet PM Modi at his residence

On Tuesday, the family is expected to explore several historical landmarks, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Amer Fort. Later in the afternoon, Vance is scheduled to speak at an event at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur. On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Vice President and his family are slated to travel to Agra, where they will visit the iconic Taj Mahal.