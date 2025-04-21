Vance in India: 5 facts on Indian family of Usha Vance

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in India on Monday for a four-day visit. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of his largely personal visit. The two leaders are expected to hold discussions on bilateral ties.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated21 Apr 2025, 10:22 AM IST
Usha Vance holds her daughter Mirabel.

US Vice President JD Vance, along with his Indian-origin wife Usha, began a four-day visit to India on Monday and is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides Delhi, Vance and his family will also travel to Jaipur and Agra during their trip.

Later in the day, Vance and his family are expected to visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in the Capital and may visit shopping complex selling traditional hand-crafted goods. On Monday night, Vance and his family are expected to depart for Rajasthan's capital Jaipur - where they will be staying at the Rambagh Palace - a former royal guesthouse now transformed into a luxury hotel.

On Tuesday, the family is expected to explore several historical landmarks, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Amer Fort. Later in the afternoon, Vance is scheduled to speak at an event at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur. On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Vice President and his family are slated to travel to Agra, where they will visit the iconic Taj Mahal.

5 facts on Indian family of Usha Vance

  1. Usha Vance traces her ancestral roots to Vadluru, a village in Andhra Pradesh. She was born in the United States to Indian immigrant parents who relocated there in the 1980s.
  2. Usha Vance was born in San Diego to Chilukuri Radhakrishna and Lakshmi, growing up in an upper-middle-class family. The family, which is Hindu, is also deeply religious.
  3. Usha Vance's father is a mechanical engineer who graduated from IIT Madras, while her mother is a molecular biologist by profession.
  4. Usha Vance met her future husband, J.D. Vance, while they were both studying at Yale Law School.
  5. The couple married in 2014 and are now parents to three children.

First Published:21 Apr 2025, 10:13 AM IST
