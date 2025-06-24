US warns Iran against building nuclear weapon after ceasefire: ‘Iranians will deal with very, very…’

United States Vice President JD Vance issued a grim warning to Iranian leadership after a “total ceasefire” was agreed upon between Israel and Iran, after days of high-stakes tension in the Middle East. In an interview just after the ceasefire was announced, JD Vance threatened Iranians of a “very, very powerful” American military action if, in future, Tehran attempts to build a nuclear weapon.

In an interview with Fox News following the announcement of the truce, JD Vance said the world would look at the war between Israel and Iran, and the bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities by the United States as “an important reset moment for the entire region.”

But if Iran is desperate to build a nuclear weapon in the future, JD Vance said, “then they are going to have to deal with a very, very powerful American military again.”

"Our hope is that the lesson the Iranians have learned here is look, we can fly a bunker-buster bomb from Missouri to Iran completely undetected without once landing on the ground and we can destroy whatever nuclear capacity you build up, I think that lesson is what going to teach them not to build the nuclear capacity [weapon]," Vance said.

The Vice President also said he thinks that will dissuade them not to do it.

Ending his “two week” deadline to Iran in nearly 48 hours, Donald Trump on Saturday, June 21, evening ordered attack on Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites in Iran as part of the Operation Midnight Hammer. In retaliation, Iran launched strikes at an American airbase in Qatar.

Speaking of the American role in “destroying” Iran's nuclear facilities, Vance said, “First of all, the president, without, knock on wood, having a single American casualty, obliterated the Iranian nuclear program."

"We are now in a place where we weren't a week ago. A week ago, Iran was very close to having a nuclear weapon. Now Iran is incapable of building a nuclear weapon with the equipment they have because we destroyed it,” he said.

After days of intense fighting between Israel and Iran, the two countries agreed to cease fire while holding each other responsible for bearing responsibility for any future escalation. The ceasefire was announced by United States President Donald Trump who on Truth Social also charted out how the phased-ceasefire would happen over the next 24 hours.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump announced, “CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!”

“Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL.”

