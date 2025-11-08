Vande Bharat Bengaluru–Ernakulam train to cut travel time by over 2 hours: Check top features, key stations

Four new Vande Bharat Express trains that were launched today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are in the spotlight as they will reduce travel time significantly. These new trains were flagged off by PM Modi from his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Saturday, November 8.

Advertisement

The four inaugurated trains in discussion will slash travel time between major stations. Let's find out the travel time between key stations will reduce by how much. From south to north the 4 Vande Bharat Express trains are as follows:

Bengaluru–Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express - Connecting Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, this train is the first inter-state semi-high-speed premium train service. Touted to bring a boost to business, education, tourism, pilgrimage and healthcare travel sectors, the eight-coach train traverses major cities of Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the high traffic demand corridor.

Also Read | PM Modi flags off four Vande Bharat trains, interacts with kids onboard

Key stations of Bengaluru–Ernakulam train are Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Krishnarajapuram and KSR Bengaluru, among others. Notably, it will the third Vande Bharat train that will run from Kerala. Slashing the travel time by 2 hours and 20 minutes, the intercity Vande Bharat Express will cover 583-km distance in 8 hours and 40 minutes, PTI reported citing officials.

Advertisement

Bengaluru–Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express timings: The superfast train will run on days in a week except Wednesday. Starting service from November 9, the train is scheduled to will depart from Bengaluru at 5:10 am and arrive at Ernakulam at 1:50 pm. On its return journey, the train will leave Ernakulam at 2:20 pm and arrive at Bengaluru at 11 pm.

Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express - Connect prominent cultural and religious destinations, this train is touted to be the fastest train on the Varanasi-Khajuraho route. Linking Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot, it will cover a total distance of 443 km in 7:40 hours, India TV reported.

- Connect prominent cultural and religious destinations, this train is touted to be the fastest train on the Varanasi-Khajuraho route. Linking Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot, it will cover a total distance of 443 km in 7:40 hours, reported. Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express - This train will cover the distance between Lucknow and Saharanpur in around 7 hours and 45 minutes. Reducing the travel time by almost one hour, its route covers several key stations, including Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor and Saharanpur. Furthermore, it will ensure better access to Haridwar via Roorkee.

- This train will cover the distance between Lucknow and Saharanpur in around 7 hours and 45 minutes. Reducing the travel time by almost one hour, its route covers several key stations, including Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor and Saharanpur. Furthermore, it will ensure better access to Haridwar via Roorkee. Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat Express - Connecting Delhi to major cities of Punjab, Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express is touted be the fastest train on this route. It will cut the travel time significantly and will cover the distance in 6 hours and 40 minutes. It will make stops at key stations, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala.

Advertisement

Also Read | Modi to visit Varanasi on 8 November to flag off 4 new Vande Bharat trains

Vande Bharat Express train top features "The Vande Bharat trains offer comfortable, safe, and premium onboard experience with modern amenities like GPS - based infotainment, bio-vacuum toilets, ergonomic seating, automatic doors, reading lights and Wi-Fi," PTI quoted Southern Railways officials as saying.