Vande Bharat Bengaluru–Ernakulam train to cut travel time by over 2 hours: Check top features, key stations

Four new Vande Bharat Express trains that were launched today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are in the spotlight as they will reduce travel time significantly. These new trains were flagged off by PM Modi from his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Saturday, November 8.
The four inaugurated trains in discussion will slash travel time between major stations. Let's find out the travel time between key stations will reduce by how much. From south to north the 4 Vande Bharat Express trains are as follows:
Key stations of Bengaluru–Ernakulam train are Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Krishnarajapuram and KSR Bengaluru, among others. Notably, it will the third Vande Bharat train that will run from Kerala. Slashing the travel time by 2 hours and 20 minutes, the intercity Vande Bharat Express will cover 583-km distance in 8 hours and 40 minutes, PTI reported citing officials.
Bengaluru–Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express timings: The superfast train will run on days in a week except Wednesday. Starting service from November 9, the train is scheduled to will depart from Bengaluru at 5:10 am and arrive at Ernakulam at 1:50 pm. On its return journey, the train will leave Ernakulam at 2:20 pm and arrive at Bengaluru at 11 pm.
"The Vande Bharat trains offer comfortable, safe, and premium onboard experience with modern amenities like GPS - based infotainment, bio-vacuum toilets, ergonomic seating, automatic doors, reading lights and Wi-Fi," PTI quoted Southern Railways officials as saying.
More than 164 semi-high-speed trains criss-cross the length and breadth of the country, bridging economic, social and cultural barriers, according to the Railway Ministry.