Vande Bharat Express: Amid rise in demand, Railways to increase operations on Mumbai-Goa route: Report
Indian Railways to increase operations on Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat express. At present, the trains runs three days a week i.e. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Vande Bharat express: The Indian Railways is set to increase the operation of the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat express from the earlier three days to now six days a week due to rise in demand, media reports have stated. As the festive season is around the corner, the railway department is set to release a new schedule which will be effective from 1 November. As per the new schedule, the semi-high speed CSMT-Madgaon-CSMT Vande Bharat train would run for six days a week expect for Fridays.