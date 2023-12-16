Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways to introduce semi-high speed trains on THESE routes. Details here
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that the country will have 4,500 Vande Bharat trains running across India by 2047, while Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that more than 12,000 train coaches are equipped with digital display boards.
The Indian Railways is set to soon introduce Vande Bharat Express trains across several routes in the country. Till now, the country operates 34 Vande Bharat train services across the Indian Railways network, connecting states having Broad Gauge (B.G.) electrified network.