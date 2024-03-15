The Indian Railways is soon set to launch Vande Bharat train connecting Karnataka's Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli. As per the letter from the Union Ministry of Railways, the train will run during the train time, as reported by News9live. As per Times Now report, Tiruchi Railway Division has requested a day time train and same evening return request to Tiruchi Junction.

"In view of the proposal made by DRM, the TPJ- SBC Vande Bharat Express will run during day time and rake will be available for examination for night time. Hence, neccessary arragements to be made available in DEMU PIT line", a letter from the Railway Ministry read as quoted by News9live.

Earlier on 12 March, PM Modi flagged off ten new Vande Bharat trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru- Dr MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow - Dehradun, Kalaburagi-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin).

He also flagged off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains. Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat is being extended till Dwarka, Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru; and two new passenger trains between Asansol and Hatia and Tirupati and Kollam stations.

The regular service of the recently launched train between Kalaburagi and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru started from today i.e. 15 March. Train No. 22231/22232 Kalaburagi-SMVT will commence its regular service starting from SMVT Bengaluru today and from Kalaburagi on 16 March. This train will operate six days a week. Train No. 22231 Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will depart from Kalaburagi at 5:15 a.m. and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 2 p.m. on the same day. In the return journey, Train No. 22232 SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 2:40 p.m. and arrive at Kalaburagi at 11:30 p.m. on the same day.

