Vande Bharat express: Train connecting Bengaluru to THIS Tamil Nadu city soon. Details here
Vande Bharat Express to run between Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli city soon. This week, PM Modi flagged off ten new Vande Bharat trains on 12 March, including extension of four Vande Bharat trains.
The Indian Railways is soon set to launch Vande Bharat train connecting Karnataka's Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli. As per the letter from the Union Ministry of Railways, the train will run during the train time, as reported by News9live. As per Times Now report, Tiruchi Railway Division has requested a day time train and same evening return request to Tiruchi Junction.