Vanessa Trump dating Tiger Woods? Golfer confirms budding affair with Donald Trump’s ex-daughter-in-law: ‘Love is in…’

Vanessa Kay Pergolizzi, famously known as Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law, is currently in a relationship with Tiger Woods. The 49-year-old American professional golfer confirmed the news on Monday, revealing that he is dating Donald Trump Jr's ex-wife.

Taking to social media platform X, Tiger Woods stated, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.” He also shared two adorable pictures, posing with Vanessa Trump.

Mother of Donald Trump's five grandchildren, Vanessa parted ways with Donald Trump Jr in 2018. Notably, Donald Trump Jr and Vanessa tied the knot in 2005 and separated after 13 years of marriage.Seven years after divorce with Donald Trump Jr, love seems to be brewing again for Vanessa but this time for Tiger Woods.

Eldest grandchild of Donald Trump Vanessa's eldest child with Donald Trump Jr, Kai, is 17-year-old, who is preparing to play golf at the University of Miami in 2026. The eldest grandchild of Donald Trump was born on May 12 in 2007. Kai became famous after her speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention where she spoke in support of her grandfather's presidential campaign. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods’s children, Sam and Charlie also go to the same school as Kai.

Previously, Tiger Woods was married to Elin Nordegren, but they divorced in 2010 after he was exposed of being involved in multiple extramarital affairs. Another extended relationship of his that was in public domain was with Erica Herman, which lasted about seven years until finally being dissolved in October 2022.

