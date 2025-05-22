Varanasi man arrested for ‘spying’ for Pakistan, shared ‘ghazwa-e-hind’ messages with 600+ contacts via WhatsApp

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Tufail, son of Maqsood Alam and a resident of Doshipura, Jaitpura in Varanasi, on charges of spying for Pakistan, according to an official statement released on May 22, 2025. The arrest follows intelligence inputs indicating Tufail’s involvement in sharing sensitive information with Pakistan-backed anti-national groups aimed at undermining India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity.

Intelligence and Surveillance The ATS received credible intelligence that Tufail was active in WhatsApp groups created by Pakistan-supported organisations with anti-India agendas.

Investigations revealed that he was communicating with over 600 Pakistani contacts, sharing videos of Maulana Saad Rizvi, the leader of the banned Pakistani terrorist outfit Tehreek-e-Labbaik.

These messages included calls for "Ghazwa-e-Hind," a radical concept advocating a holy war in India, revenge for the Babri Masjid demolition, and the imposition of Sharia law.

Sharing Sensitive Information Tufail reportedly circulated images and details of several strategic Indian locations, including Rajghat, Namoghat, Gyanvapi, the railway station, Jama Masjid, Red Fort, and Nizamuddin Auliya, to Pakistani contacts.

The Varanasi resident also disseminated links to Pakistan-run WhatsApp groups among numerous individuals in Varanasi, facilitating the spread of extremist propaganda.

Connections and Contacts Further inquiry revealed Tufail’s contact with a Pakistani woman named Nafisa from Faisalabad, whose husband is reportedly a member of the Pakistani Army.

According to police reports, communication between them occurred via Facebook, suggesting a broader network of cross-border interactions.

Also Read | After Jyoti Malhotra, Haryana man Armaan arrested for spying for Pakistan

Arrest and Legal Proceedings On Thursday, May 22, Tufail was apprehended from Adampur, Varanasi, under FIR No. 05/25, registered at the ATS Police Station in Lucknow, under Sections 148 and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

His mobile phone and SIM cards were seized as part of the investigation. He is scheduled to be presented before the appropriate court for judicial proceedings.

Pakistani Spies Arrested in India Jyoti Malhotra, a 33-year-old YouTuber from Haryana, was arrested recently on charges of spying for Pakistan.

Jyoti Malhotra, known for her travel vlogs, was reportedly in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives, including Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staff member at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi who was expelled earlier this month.

Alongside her, other accused include Guzala from Punjab, a local quack, a factory worker, a student, and security personnel, all suspected of passing sensitive information to Pakistan.