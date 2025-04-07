Varanasi teen allegedly drugged, raped by 23 men over 7 days in cafés, hotels and warehouse; police arrest 6 people

A 19-year-old woman from Varanasi has alleged that she was abducted and subjected to sexual assault by multiple individuals over a period of seven days, from March 29 to April 4, reported the Times of India.

Advertisement

Upon returning home, she reported the incidents to her family, who subsequently informed the police. An FIR has been registered, and six suspects have been arrested so far. Authorities are actively pursuing the remaining accused.​

Also Read | Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Sambhajinagar after elderly woman dies

According to the woman's account, on March 29, she was taken to a café in the Lanka area by an acquaintance, where she was allegedly assaulted. In the following days, she encountered different groups of men who, under various pretexts, took her to multiple locations, including cafés, hotels, and a warehouse, where she was reportedly drugged and assaulted. The ordeal continued until April 4, when she managed to return home and disclose the events to her family.​

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Varuna Zone) Chandrakant Mina confirmed that an FIR was lodged based on the mother's complaint. The charges include gang rape, administering harmful substances, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cantt), Vidush Saxena, stated that six individuals have been arrested, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.​

Advertisement

Also Read | UK police charge comedian Russell Brand with rape, sexual assaults

Read More

The allegations have sparked significant concern in the community regarding women's safety. Local organizations are urging authorities to expedite the investigation and ensure justice for the victim. Counselling services have been offered to the woman and her family to support them through this challenging time.​