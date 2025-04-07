Varanasi teen allegedly drugged, raped by 23 men over 7 days in cafés, hotels and warehouse; police arrest 6 people

A 19-year-old woman from Varanasi has alleged that 23 men raped her over seven days after going missing on March 29. She returned on April 4 and reported the ordeal. Six accused have been arrested, while police are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Diya Madan
Updated7 Apr 2025, 11:22 PM IST
19-Year-Old Varanasi Woman Alleges Rape by 23 Men Across a Week; Police Arrest 6, Manhunt On

A 19-year-old woman from Varanasi has alleged that she was abducted and subjected to sexual assault by multiple individuals over a period of seven days, from March 29 to April 4, reported the Times of India.

Upon returning home, she reported the incidents to her family, who subsequently informed the police. An FIR has been registered, and six suspects have been arrested so far. Authorities are actively pursuing the remaining accused.​

According to the woman's account, on March 29, she was taken to a café in the Lanka area by an acquaintance, where she was allegedly assaulted. In the following days, she encountered different groups of men who, under various pretexts, took her to multiple locations, including cafés, hotels, and a warehouse, where she was reportedly drugged and assaulted. The ordeal continued until April 4, when she managed to return home and disclose the events to her family.​

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Varuna Zone) Chandrakant Mina confirmed that an FIR was lodged based on the mother's complaint. The charges include gang rape, administering harmful substances, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cantt), Vidush Saxena, stated that six individuals have been arrested, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.​

The allegations have sparked significant concern in the community regarding women's safety. Local organizations are urging authorities to expedite the investigation and ensure justice for the victim. Counselling services have been offered to the woman and her family to support them through this challenging time.​

Law enforcement agencies have formed multiple teams to track down and arrest the other individuals implicated in the case. They are also gathering evidence, including surveillance footage and witness statements, to build a comprehensive case against the accused. Authorities have assured the public of their commitment to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation.​

Business NewsNewsVaranasi teen allegedly drugged, raped by 23 men over 7 days in cafés, hotels and warehouse; police arrest 6 people
First Published:7 Apr 2025, 11:22 PM IST
