Shashank Khaitan's upcoming movie features Varun Dhawan and Jhanvi Kapoor in lead roles.

This film marks the third time Shashank Khaitan has collaborated with the Bollywood star Varun Dhawan while it's Janhvi's second collaboration with the director. Additionally, this film marks Varun Dhawan's 6th collaboration with the Production House, ‘Dharma Productions’ and Janhvi Kapoor's 4th.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), film trade analyst Sumit KadeI stated, “𝐒𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐘 𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐊𝐀𝐑𝐈 𝐊𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐋𝐒𝐈 𝐊𝐔𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐈 !!Exciting movie announcement 🎬#VarunDhawan and #ShashankKhaitan reunite for the 3rd time in #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari. This marks Varun's 6th collaboration with #DharmaProductions and #JanhviKapoor's 4th. Additionally, it's Janhvi's second time working with Shashank. Get ready for a love story packed with entertainment! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari hits cinemas on 18th April, 2025@DharmaMovies#Karanjohar."

