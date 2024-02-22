Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari starring Varun Dhawan and Jhanvi Kapoor is set to release next month as announced by the production house, Dharma Productions

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari starring Varun Dhawan and Jhanvi Kapoor is a 'love story' set to release on Thursday, April 18. The release date falls just before Good Friday, hence a long weekend awaits post its release.

Film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) said, “KARAN JOHAR - VARUN DHAWAN - JANHVI KAPOOR - SHASHANK KHAITAN: ‘SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI’ ANNOUNCED… 18 APRIL 2025 RELEASE… #KaranJohar, director #ShashankKhaitan and #VarunDhawan collaborate for the third time, after #HumptySharmaKiDulhania and #BadrinathKiDulhania."

He added, “The new film - titled #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari - will star #VarunDhawan and #JanhviKapoor… A love story packed with entertainment… In *cinemas* 18 April 2025 [#GoodFriday weekend]."

In the movie Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan plays the role of Sunny Sanskari while Jhanvi Kapoor plays the role of Tulsi Kumari. Shashank Khaitan who is known for his directorial skills in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania is directing the movie and is also the writer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

The production house 'Dharma Productions' in a post on X stated, "Your ☀ Sanskari is on his way to get his🌱Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens!💟#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025!"

Shashank Khaitan's upcoming movie features Varun Dhawan and Jhanvi Kapoor in lead roles.

This film marks the third time Shashank Khaitan has collaborated with the Bollywood star Varun Dhawan while it's Janhvi's second collaboration with the director. Additionally, this film marks Varun Dhawan's 6th collaboration with the Production House, ‘Dharma Productions’ and Janhvi Kapoor's 4th. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Article 370 trailer: Netizens express excitement on X about Yami Gautam's Kashmir political thriller — check reactions In a post on X (formerly Twitter), film trade analyst Sumit KadeI stated, “𝐒𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐘 𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐊𝐀𝐑𝐈 𝐊𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐋𝐒𝐈 𝐊𝐔𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐈 !!Exciting movie announcement 🎬#VarunDhawan and #ShashankKhaitan reunite for the 3rd time in #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari. This marks Varun's 6th collaboration with #DharmaProductions and #JanhviKapoor's 4th. Additionally, it's Janhvi's second time working with Shashank. Get ready for a love story packed with entertainment! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari hits cinemas on 18th April, 2025@DharmaMovies#Karanjohar."

