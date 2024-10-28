Vasu Baras 2024: Top 5 wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with loved ones on Govatsa Dwadash.
Vasu Baras 2024: Vasu Baras, also known as Govatsa Dwadash, is celebrated a day before Dhanteras. The auspicious Hindu festival is being celebrated across India, especially in Maharashtra, on October 28.
Given below are 5 wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with loved ones on Govatsa Dwadash:
Wishing you a blessed Vasu Baras! May this auspicious day bring health, prosperity, and endless happiness to you and your family."
Happy Vasu Baras! May the blessings of Lord krishna bring abundance, peace, and good fortune into your life today and always.
On this Vasu Baras, may you be blessed with prosperity, a bountiful harvest, and the loving protection of divine energies.
As we honour the holy cow on this holy Vasu Baras, may your life be filled with divine blessings and good fortune.
Wishing you a blessed and joyous Vasu Baras! May your home be filled with happiness, love, and prosperity on Govatsa Dwadash.