Mint explainer: what changes under the new VB–G RAM G rules, and how will rural jobs work now?

Ahead of finalizing the operational framework for the new rural employment law, the Centre on 23 May released draft rules under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB–G RAM G) for public consultation.
With the Act scheduled to come into force from 1 July, Mint explains the proposed transition from MGNREGA, the new administrative architecture, payment mechanisms, grievance systems and institutional safeguards that will shape implementation on the ground.
What changes under the new law on wages and unemployment allowance?
The draft Rules specify that wages and unemployment allowance would be paid through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), continuing the push towards digital payments and reducing leakages. This could mean faster payments, although implementation would depend on banking access and digital infrastructure at the village level.
The new law will replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and increase the guaranteed employment period for rural households from 100 days to 125 days a year.