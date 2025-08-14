Vece Paes dies: Condolences pour in for 1972 Olympics Indian hockey bronze medallist & father of Leander Paes

A member of the bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team and father of tennis legend Leander Peas, Vece Paes breathed his last on Thursday at the age of 80. Vece, who was suffering from advanced stage of Parkinson's disease, was admitted to a city hospital on Tuesday morning.

Born in 1945 in Goa, Vece donned several hats in Indian sports. He played as a midfielder in the Indian hockey team and also participated in several other sports like football, cricket and rugby. He had also served as the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002.

Beides being an active sportsperson, Vece studied sports medicine in Kolkata and worked as a medical consultant with several sports bodies including the Asian Cricket Council, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Indian Davis Cup team.

Viren Rasquinha, WV Raman lead condolences Vece's death has left the sporting fraternity in shock. Former Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha thanked Vece for his contribution. “Very sad to hear of the passing of Dr. Vece Paes. He was a midfielder with the team that won the bronze medal at 1972 Munich Olympics. An amazing Sports Physician, he was team doctor when I played at Athens 2004. Incredible human being. RIP Doc. Thank you for everything,” he wrote.

Former India cricketer and coach of senior national women's team, WV Raman also expressed his condolences. “Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of Dr Vece Paes, the soft spoken Olympic medal winner. Had the privilege of working with him for #CAB. Heartfelt condolences to @Leander and other family members..#RIP Doc..,” Raman wrote.

Hockey India remembed Vece and said his legacy will live on. “Dr. Vece Paes, a true sports icon, sadly passed away this morning. His achievements on and off the field inspired generations. As a member of the 1972 Munich Olympics bronze-winning team, he made India proud. His legacy will live on,” wrote Hockey India on social media.

Former tennis player Vishal Uppal, who represented India in the Davis Cup, thanked Vece for all his contributions. “Thank you for everything Dearest Uncle Vece Paes. You will be missed a lot! Rest in peace. India has lost a sporting icon who served selflessly on & off the field. Hope the universe gives you strength & peace my brother @Leander aunty Julie & the whole family! #legend,” said Uppal.