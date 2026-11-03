Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon 2026: Date, race categories and what participants can expect

The Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon (VPCHM) is back with its landmark 11th edition on November 29. The posters for the event, scheduled to take place in Jaipur, were unveiled in London by Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. The London launch aims to increase international visibility and further help build the Pink City's status as a hub for global sporting events.

Over the years, the marathon has become an important catalyst for encouraging participation in healthy living, inspiring many to take up running as an activity and participate in various initiatives at the community level.

This year's race will be held under the theme of Vedanta’s #RunForZeroHunger campaign, inspired by the vision of Anil Agarwal, who seeks to ensure that no one goes to bed hungry.

The initiative, closely aligned with Vedanta's flagship social impact project, Nand Ghar, reiterates the organisation's commitment to eliminating child malnutrition and ensuring healthy childhoods across India through reimagined anganwadis that provide early childhood education, nutrition, healthcare and skill development.

Jaipur aims to strengthen its international sporting presence The 2026 marathon is also a key component of Jaipur’s efforts to make an impression on the global stage and gain international recognition in distance running. Plans to bring the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) World Congress 2028 to Jaipur will help create more opportunities for such engagements while promoting Rajasthan as a hub for sports tourism.

Three race categories for participants The event is organised by Anybody Can Run (ABCR) and powered by Finova Capital. This year's edition will offer three categories:

21.1-km Half Marathon

10-km Cool Run

5-km Dream Run

The organisers aim to make the event accessible to people across different age groups and fitness levels. Its philosophy is based on the belief that running is a sport for everyone, regardless of experience or physical ability.

Vedanta expands grassroots sports initiatives Through the Anil Agarwal Foundation, Vedanta is also working to promote grassroots sports and increase public participation through its Vedanta Sports initiative.

The programme aims to identify and develop sporting talent, provide access to organised training facilities and encourage more people to adopt active lifestyles.

Its activities include residential football academies in Rajasthan and Goa, archery programmes in Jharkhand and Odisha, support for hockey through the Kalinga Lancers, and the promotion of emerging sports such as padel.