Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon Is Back On 15 December 2024 With - Runforzerohunger

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 29: The Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon (VPCHM) 2024 is back with its landmark 9th edition on 15th December 2024 in Jaipur. Organised by Vedanta in collaboration with Any Body Can Run (ABCR), the marathon embraces the inspiring theme #RunForZeroHunger, aiming to raise awareness and support for combating hunger and malnutrition. This highly anticipated event is expected to draw over 15,000 participants from across the country, including renowned personalities, making it a significant event on Jaipur's calendar.

The Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon is more than just a race; it's a movement for social change. For every kilometre run, Vedanta will nourish a child and feed an animal through its social impact arm, the Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF). Beneficiaries of this initiative include children from Nand Ghar, a network of modern Anganwadis across India, and animals supported by The Animal Care Organization (TACO), a unique animal welfare project aimed at providing world-class infrastructure, veterinary services, training facility, and animal shelters to heal and protect animals. Last year, over 1 lakh meals were raised through the marathon, benefiting the children of Nand Ghar. This year's goal is to make an even larger impact with the movement's extension to animals.

Expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming event, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, said, "Vedanta is excited to take forward its vision of 'Zero Hunger' with the prestigious Pink City Half Marathon. The marathon is a testament to the power of communities as people from across the nation come together to #RunForZeroHunger. VPCHM has become a platform for individuals of all fitness levels to contribute to a meaningful cause while celebrating health, community, and purpose. Moreover, this initiative reflects our commitment to social impact and sustainability."

This year's marathon features three inclusive categories: the 21 Km Half Marathon for professional athletes, the 10 Km Cool Run for intermediate participants, and the 5 Km Dream Run for beginners and families. The marathon will be flagged off at 7:00 am on December 15 from NRI Chauraha, Mahal Road. Certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), the event ensures a seamless experience while adhering to global standards.

To foster community engagement, the marathon's BIB Distribution Expo will be held on 13th and 14th December 2024 at CK Birla Hospital Grounds in Gopalpura, offering participants the opportunity to collect their kits, interact with fellow runners, and learn more about the cause they are supporting.

The unique finisher's medal that honours and celebrates every participant's hard work and zeal for running is made of the highest-grade Zinc that comes from Zawar Mines of Udaipur -- the world's largest and oldest mines in the heritage state of Rajasthan. The Zinc is produced by India's leading Zinc producer - Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company.

Vedanta Group, through its subsidiaries, Hindustan Zinc Ltd and Cairn Oil & Gas, has been making impactful multi-dimensional contributions to Rajasthan, from sustainable growth to economic and community development. Cairn Oil & Gas is recognised as the largest private oil and gas exploration and Production Company in India, accounting for more than 25% of India's total domestic crude oil production. Hindustan Zinc Limited is the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer, recognised for its leadership in operational excellence, innovation, and ESG practices.

About Vedanta:

Vedanta Limited ("Vedanta"), a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading critical minerals, energy and technology companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan and Japan with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, Nickel, Aluminium, Power & Glass Substrate and foraying into electronics and display glass manufacturing. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation-building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and the environment.

Vedanta has put in place a comprehensive framework to be the ESG leader in the natural resources sector, is committed to reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 or sooner and aims to spend $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate this transition. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. Vedanta Ltd. ranked 3rd in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 and has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The company has also been certified as a Great Place to Work and Kincentric Best Employer 2023. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.vedantalimited.com

About Anil Agarwal Foundation:

The Anil Agarwal Foundation is the umbrella entity for Vedanta's community and social initiatives. The focus areas of the Foundation are Healthcare, Women and Child Development, Animal Welfare, and Sports. Anil Agarwal Foundation aims to empower communities, transform lives, and facilitate nation-building through sustainable and inclusive growth. The Foundation has pledged ₹5000 crore over five years to various social impact programs.

For more information, visit: https://www.vedantalimited.com/eng/social_impact_overview.php