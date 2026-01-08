Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal reaffirms promise to donate 75% of wealth after son Agnivesh's death: ‘I had promised Agni…’

Following the tragic death of Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal’s eldest son, Agnivesh Agarwal, the business tycoon on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to live an even simpler life and donate more than 75% of his wealth to society.

In a social media post on X, Anil Agarwal said: “We shared a dream to ensure that no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work. I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society.”

Advertisement

“Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life,” he added.

Agnivesh Agarwal passed away at the age of 49 following a cardiac arrest in the United States on Wednesday. He was undergoing treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York following a skiing accident.

In the X post, the Vedanta Group Chairman described the day as "the darkest" of his life, saying his son had been recovering well after the skiing accident before the sudden medical setback claimed his life.

“Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us,” said Anil Agarwal.

Advertisement

“No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend,” he added.

Agnivesh was born on 3 June 1976 in Patna. He studied at Mayo College in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district. He was on the board of Vedanta Group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited.

Describing his son as a man of many things - a sportsman, a musician, a leader - Anil Agarwal further said Agnivesh established one of the finest companies, Fujeirah Gold, became Chairman of Hindustan Zinc, and earned the respect of colleagues and friends alike.

Advertisement

“Yet, beyond all titles and achievements, he remained simple, warm, and deeply human,” he also said.

He further said Agnivesh believed deeply in building a self-reliant India. He would often say, “Papa, we lack nothing as a nation. Why should we ever be behind?”

“Beta, you will live on in our hearts, in our work, and in every life you touched. I do not know how to walk this path without you, but I will try carrying your light forward,” Anil Agarwal wrote.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Agnivesh Agarwal.

"The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti," the prime minister said in a post on X.