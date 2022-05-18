Vedantu lays off 424 employees, CEO Vamsi Krishna blames it on ‘tough external environment’2 min read . 06:35 PM IST
Vedantu CEO Vamsi Krishna has blames it on ‘war in Europe, impending recession fears, and Fed rate interest hikes’.
Vedantu has laid off 424 of its employees, the company said on May 15, reducing its workforce by 7 percent. The online tutoring company has also called it one of its “toughest decisions" as CEO Vamsi Krishna blamed it on a "tough external environment" that includes “war in Europe, impending recession fears, and Fed rate interest hikes". Vamsi Krishna said the tough situation had led to “inflationary pressures with massive correction in stocks globally and in India".
“Given this environment, capital will be scarce for upcoming quarters. With COVID tailwinds receding, schools and offline models opening up, the hyper-growth of 9X, Vedantu experienced during the last 2 years will also get moderated. For long term sustenance of the mission, V would need to adapt too," said the Vedantu co-founder.
“There is no easy way to say this - out of 5900 Vedans, 424 of our fellow teammates i.e ~7% of our company, will be parting with us," Vamsi Krishna in an email to Vedantu employees. “There is no easy way to say this - out of 5900 Vedans, 424 of our fellow teammates i.e ~7% of our company, will be parting with us. This has been an extremely difficult call to make, and I want each Vedan to understand why V had to take this call and what it means to you and the future of Vedantu."
The Vedantu CEO added that the company would continue to fall back to its core philosophy: to innovate for the students and build a long term sustainable company with a resilient business model
“V are here to stay, to remember every day that V are here for the marathon and not the sprint," said Vamsi Krishna.
In September 2021, Vedantu announced $100 million Series E funding - led by Singapore based impact investing fund ABC World Asia.- at a $1 billion valuation. The round saw strong participation from existing investors – Coatue, Tiger Global, GGV Capital, Westbridge among others.
