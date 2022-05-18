“There is no easy way to say this - out of 5900 Vedans, 424 of our fellow teammates i.e ~7% of our company, will be parting with us," Vamsi Krishna in an email to Vedantu employees. “There is no easy way to say this - out of 5900 Vedans, 424 of our fellow teammates i.e ~7% of our company, will be parting with us. This has been an extremely difficult call to make, and I want each Vedan to understand why V had to take this call and what it means to you and the future of Vedantu."

