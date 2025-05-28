Veer Savarkar Jayanti: A look at the ‘controversial’ legacy of freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue

Veer Savarkar Jayanti: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 May paid 'respectful' tributes to Veer Savarkar, the Hindutva ideologue and venerated figure for the Centre's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). May 28 is the birth anniversy of Savarkar who was born on this day 1883, in Bhagur, near Nashik in present-day Maharashtra.

“Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar ji, a true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. Even the harshest tortures of the foreign government could not shake his devotion towards the motherland,” Modi said in a post on X accompanied by a video with the PM's voice over praising Savarkar.

Savarkar's birthday is also celebrated as Savarkar Jayanti. Savarkar's Hindutva ideology and the emphasis on national unity have been a source of inspiration for the BJP that has been in power at the Centre since 2014.

“The grateful nation can never forget the saga of his indomitable courage and struggle in the freedom movement. His sacrifice and dedication for the country will continue to be a guide in the creation of a developed India,” Modi said.

‘He took a pension from the British’ The glorification of the life of Savarkar has been quite controversial, especially in the current Indian political climate.

While the BJP revers him, the Congress and its top leader Rahul Gandhi has often sparked a row by calling Savarkar a servant of the British and that he took a pension from the British. This makes him one of the most controversial political figures.

BJP leaders often slam Rahul Gandhi for his comments against Savarkar.

On 27 May, a day before Savarkar Jayanti, Union minister Giriraj Singh claimed that while Rahul Gandhi speaks against Savarkar, his grandmother Indira Gandhi, the former prime minister, had honoured the Hindutva ideologue and even released a postal stamp in his name, news agency PTI reported.

Rahul's criticism has even reached courts. On 25 April, Supreme Court pulled up Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Veer Savarkar. The Apex Court, while staying the summons issued against Rahul Gandhi by a Lucknow court over his remarks against Savarkar,orally warned the Rae Bareli Member of Parliament (MP) of ‘suo motu’ action against him if he made any such comments in the future.

The top court warned Rahul Gandhi against making irresponsible statements about ‘freedom fighters.’ Gandhi was summoned by the Court as an accused in December last year over his speech at a press conference, where he allegedly said that Savarkar was a servant of the British and that he took a pension from the British.

Who was Veer Savarkar? Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was an Indian politician, activist and writer. Savarkar developed the Hindu nationalist political ideology of Hindutva in 1922 and was a leading figure in the Hindu Mahasabha. He gave prefix "Veer" (meaning 'brave') to himself, when he penned his own biography under pseudonym of Chitragupta.

Savarkar's contributions to India's freedom struggle is often cited. He is said to have advocated for complete independence from British rule and organised revolutionary activities to achieve this goal. His formation of the Abhinav Bharat Society is said to have aimed at overthrowing British rule through armed resistance.

In 1939, the ruling Indian National Congress resigned en masse after Britain declaring India a belligerent in World War II. The Hindu Mahasabha under Savarkar formed alliances with the Muslim League and other non-Congress parties to form government in many states.

Quit India Movement Soon Congress under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership launched the Quit India Movement and Savarkar is said to have boycotted the movement. In 1948, Savarkar was charged as a co-conspirator in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi; he was acquitted by the court for lack of evidence.

It is this Savarkar's legacy over his alleged role in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and his opposition to the Quit India movement that has faced criticism over the years.

In 2022, Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson Tushar Gandhi claimed that Savarkar had helped Nathuram Godse find an ‘efficient gun’ to assassinate the Father of the Nation. He was, however, acquited for lack of evidence.

Here are some facts about life and times of Veer Savarkar:

-Savarkar advocated for Hindutva from childhood and led a march to vandalise a mosque at age 12 in retaliation for perceived injustices against Hindus by Muslims.

-Savarkar was sentenced to 50 years in the cellular jail of Andamans in 1911 for opposing the Morley-Minto reforms but was released in 1924 after multiple mercy petitions, according to several versions of history.

-While Savarkar promoted Hindutva, he did not advocate for cow worship. He, however, encouraged caring for cows and opposed the consumption of cow urine.

-As president of the Hindu Mahasabha, Savarakr opposed the Quit India movement in 1942 and criticised the Indian National Congress for accepting India's partition.

-After his release from jail, he worked to abolish untouchability in Ratnagiri. His book 'The History of the War of Indian Independence' analysed the 1857 uprising and called for India's first war for independence against the British.

-Savarkar criticized Mahatma Gandhi, calling him a 'hypocrite,' and was charged as a co-conspirator in his assassination in 1948 but was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

-The airport in Port Blair was renamed Veer Savarkar International Airport in 2002.

- 'Barrister Savarkar' was the first biography of Savarkar, initially published under the pen name Chitragupta, later revealed to be Savarkar himself.