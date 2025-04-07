Cost of a home-cooked veg thali declines 3% year-on-year, non-veg thali remains flat in March

In some relief for the common man, the cost of a home-cooked vegetarian thali declined 3% year-on-year (y-o-y), while that of non-vegetarian thali remained flat on year in March, according to the Crisil Roti Rice Rate (RRR) report. The average cost of preparing a thali at home is calculated based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east and west India.

The year-on-year decline in the cost of vegetarian thali was due to a sharp dip in tomato prices. Tomato prices declined 34% on year to ₹21 per kg in March 2025 from ₹32 per kg in March 2024. The arrival of the tomato crop across the country rose 29%. The increase was mainly in the southern states, which had robust rabi crops due to increased acreage and better yield on year amid healthy reservoir levels.

However, a 2%, 6% and 19% on-year jump in the prices of potato, onion and vegetable oil prevented a further decline in the cost of a vegetarian thali.

Further, the sharp drop in tomato prices helped keep the cost of the non-vegetarian thali from increasing. However, the overall decline was offset by rising prices of other commodities. For example, a 2% on-year increase in broiler prices, which makes up about 50% of a nonvegetarian thali’s cost—prevented any reduction. Broiler prices rose due to a low base from the previous year, when oversupply had caused prices to dip.

Also, month-on-month, the cost of vegetarian and non-vegetarian thali declined 2% and ~5% in March 2025. Further, vegetables such as onions, potatoes and tomato prices declined 5%, 7% and 8% on-month, respectively, amid fresh arrivals. "Vegetable prices remained subdued in March, with those of onion, potato and tomato declining on-month due to fresh arrivals," said Pushan Sharma, director- Research, Crisil Intelligence. The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man's expenditure.

According to a Crisil Intelligence report, the cost of a non-vegetarian thali declined owing to an estimated 7% on-month drop in broiler prices. According to the report, elevated supply in the north and slower demand amid a bird flu scare in the south led to the dip.