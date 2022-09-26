OPEN APP
Vegetable prices have surged sharply over the past week in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh due to supply crunch caused by heavy rains in the region, traders said on Monday.

Retail prices of vegetables like peas has sharply risen to nearly 250 per kg from 130-150 per kg, while that of tomatoes rose from 40 per kg to 60 per kg

The supply of many vegetables has been affected after heavy monsoon rains in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Retail prices of other vegetables like beans and cucumber have also increased and their current prices are around 100-110 per kg and 50-60 per kg, respectively.

Cauliflower prices has gone up to 100-120 per kg from 70-80 per kg earlier. Similar, bitter gourd was selling in the range of 80 per kg as against 60 per kg earlier.

Carrot rates has risen from 50 per kg to 60-70 per kg, while bottle gourd has gone up from 40 per kg to 50-60 per kg now.

Radish rates have gone up from around 40 per kg earlier to 60-80 per kg. Lemon prices have also increased to 40 per 250 grams from 25-30 earlier.

Similarly, coriander prices have also increased from 20 per 100 gram earlier to 30, while prices of chillies have also gone up, traders said.

However, traders said there was not much change in the prices of onion, potato and fruits, such as apple, pear and banana.

The vegetable prices are likely to stabilise after a few days once the weather holds, a trader said.

