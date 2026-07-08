Vegetarian thali cost rises 5% in June, non-veg thali up 6%: Crisil report

The cost of a home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thali increased 5% and 6% year-on-year in June 2026 due to higher prices of tomatoes, onions, vegetable oils and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, which offset the decline in potato prices, according to Crisil's Roti Rice Report (RRR).

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The RRR calculates the average cost of preparing a thali at home based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east and west India. The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man’s expenditure. The data also reveals the ingredients (cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil and cooking gas) driving the change in the cost of the thali.

"Tomato prices surged 31% on-year owing to delayed and lower summer crop planting, while vegetable oil and LPG prices remained elevated amid global supply disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict," said Pushan Sharma, director of Crisil Intelligence.

According to the report, tomato prices rose 31% year-on-year to ₹42 per kg in June 2026 from ₹32 per kg in June 2025, driven by delayed and lower summer crop planting caused by high temperatures in February-March. Onion prices rose 2% on-year as higher-priced stored rabi stocks entered the market.

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Vegetable oil and LPG cylinder prices rose 10% year-on-year each due to the supply disruption caused by the West Asia conflict. However, the rise in costs was capped by a 14% on-year decline in potato prices following fresh rabi arrivals.

The cost of a non-veg thali cost rose due to an estimated 7% year-on-year increase in broiler prices, which account for around 50% of the cost, owing to tight supply caused by extreme summer heat, which raised bird mortality, reduced weight gain, and discouraged fresh chick placements.

On a month-on-month basis, the cost of vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis rose 4% and 3%, respectively, in June. Tomato prices rose 17% month-on-month, while potato and onion prices rose 5% and 8%, respectively, pushing up thali costs. The cost of a non-veg thali rose because of an estimated 2% month-on-month increase in broiler prices amid lower supply.

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Near-term outlook On the outlook for the near future, Sharma said, "For pulses, lower opening stocks of urad and moong, coupled with weather-induced yield losses across Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, are expected to keep prices firm. Similarly, across key vegetables, a sustained rainfall deficit could lower kharif onion and tomato yields through delayed planting and moisture stress."

“Onion prices are expected to remain firm over the medium term due to tight rabi supplies and delayed kharif arrivals.Also, tomato prices are expected to stay firm through July and August, supported by delayed kharif planting and seasonally lean supplies,” he added.

According to the report, tomato prices are likely to remain sensitive through July, as any further monsoon-related disruption to logistics or crop damage in major producing regions could tighten supplies and keep prices high. From September, prices are expected to ease with improved kharif arrivals from southern and western regions, although the pace of the correction will depend on rainfall distribution, crop health and the smooth movement of supplies, it said.

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About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

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