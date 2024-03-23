Venezuela Opposition Agrees on Machado Replacement for July Vote
Venezuela’s US-backed opposition agreed to replace banned presidential candidate María Corina Machado ahead of the July election, amid doubt that it will be able to register a challenger to run against President Nicolás Maduro.
(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s US-backed opposition agreed to replace banned presidential candidate María Corina Machado ahead of the July election, amid doubt that it will be able to register a challenger to run against President Nicolás Maduro.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message