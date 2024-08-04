Venezuela’s Machado Emerges From Hiding to Attend Public Rally

Venezuela’s opposition leader María Corina Machado emerged from hiding on Saturday to lead a rally in Caracas, defying the government’s threat to imprison her.

Bloomberg
Published4 Aug 2024, 01:35 AM IST
Venezuela’s Machado Emerges From Hiding to Attend Public Rally
Venezuela’s Machado Emerges From Hiding to Attend Public Rally

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s opposition leader María Corina Machado emerged from hiding on Saturday to lead a rally in Caracas, defying the government’s threat to imprison her. 

It was the first time she appeared in public since Tuesday, amid demonstrations around the nation protesting what opposition leaders — as well as the US and many other nations — say was President Nicolás Maduro’s theft of the July 28 election. 

Machado, who was prevented from running herself, said on Thursday she had gone into hiding for fear of her life, following comments from Maduro that she and her stand-in candidate Edmundo González should be “behind bars.” 

“It’s been six days of brutal repression, of attempts to silence, frighten or paralyze us,” Machado told supporters at the rally. “The presence of each one of you here shows the world the magnitude of strength and what it means that we will go until the end.”

Machado joined an opposition politician’s caravan as it arrived in the Las Mercedes neighborhood, in east Caracas, where hundreds of supporters gathered with their flags. González didn’t join her. 

Concerns ran high that Machado would be arrested if she appeared in public as tensions rise around the country. On Friday, Maduro alleged that the opposition was planning an attack with grenades less than two miles away from the planned protest site.

Meantime, hundreds of people on motorbikes crowded Caracas’s main highway that runs to the center of the city in support of Maduro, according to images on state television. Motorists from the Petare area, a low-income area, crossed the highway, saying they would defend Maduro’s government against what they said was fraud by the opposition.

On Friday US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who earlier recognized González as the winner, spoke with him and Machado. He expressed concern for the two leaders’ safety and “applauded the Venezuelan people for their dedication to democracy in the face of significant challenges.” 

Detailed election results provided by the opposition showed its candidate took almost 70% of the vote, nearly twice Maduro’s share. Maduro has claimed 51% of the vote, the government-controlled election authority said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Aug 2024, 01:35 AM IST
HomeNewsVenezuela’s Machado Emerges From Hiding to Attend Public Rally

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue