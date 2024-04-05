'Verdict may not be correct': Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC judgment on UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004
Supreme Court stays Allahabad High Court's judgment on UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004, issues notice on appeals.
Supreme Court on 5 April issued a stay on Allahabad High Court's judgment striking down 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004' as unconstitutional. The top court said that the findings of the High Court that the establishment of a Madarsa board breaches the principles of secularism may not be correct and has issued notice on appeals challenging the High Court March 22 order.