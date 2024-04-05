Supreme Court on 5 April issued a stay on Allahabad High Court's judgment striking down 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004' as unconstitutional. The top court said that the findings of the High Court that the establishment of a Madarsa board breaches the principles of secularism may not be correct and has issued notice on appeals challenging the High Court March 22 order.

Earlier on 22 March, Allahabad high court's Lucknow bench had declared the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004 as ‘unconstitutional.’ The bench had also directed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to accommodate students studying in Madarsas in other schools.

A division comprising Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi passed the verdict on a writ petition filed by a person named Anshuman Singh Rathore.

