'Verge of tears': Japan Airlines flight drops 26,000 feet mid-air, passengers recall panic

A Japan Airlines flight from Shanghai to Tokyo turned into a nightmare for passengers when the aircraft suddenly dropped nearly 26,000 feet mid-air, triggering a terrifying emergency, People reported.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, June 30, aboard flight JL8696 (operated by Japan Airlines’ low-cost arm Spring Japan), which had taken off from Shanghai Pudong Airport and was en route to Narita International Airport in Tokyo. According to reports from Kyodo News and the Associated Press, the Boeing 737 aircraft was carrying 191 people, including crew.

At around 6:53 PM local time, the flight suffered a sudden drop in cabin pressure, forcing the plane to descend rapidly from 36,000 feet to just under 10,500 feet in ten minutes. Oxygen masks were automatically deployed, and passengers were instructed to use them immediately.

In video footage from inside the cabin, visibly shaken passengers are seen wearing oxygen masks, some clutching their hands and others trying to stay calm. A flight attendant can be heard urging everyone to stay composed and follow safety instructions.

“I heard a muffled boom, and the next thing I knew, oxygen masks dropped from above. A flight attendant cried and shouted for everyone to wear their masks, saying there was a malfunction,” one passenger told the AP. Another said they were jolted awake when the masks fell and described being on the “verge of tears.”

In a particularly harrowing moment, one traveller even claimed to have written their will during the ordeal, fearing the worst.

Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism later confirmed that an alert regarding a pressurisation system failure had been triggered mid-flight. The pilot declared an emergency and diverted the plane to Kansai International Airport in Osaka, where it landed safely at around 8:50 PM local time. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Passengers were provided with hotel accommodation for the night and 15,000 yen (approximately ₹8,945) each in transportation compensation.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the mechanical issue that caused the sudden drop in cabin pressure.